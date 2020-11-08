Haryana government’s U-turn to ban firecrackers, CM Khattar said – Fireworks can burst for two hours

Chandigarh: Taking a U-turn to ban firecrackers, the Haryana government has said that people can burst firecrackers for two hours on Diwali. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that people can burst firecrackers for two hours. Also Read – Sources Revealed- Haryana Government Secretly Granted One Day Parole To Ram Rahim

Explain that the Haryana government had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in the state in view of the spread of air pollution and coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the media on Friday that after detailed discussion, it has been decided to ban the sale of firecrackers in the state altogether. He said, "A notification in this regard will be issued on Saturday."

However, taking a U-turn on this decision, he has given permission to fire crackers.