Haryana Information: Strict directions from Haryana CM Khattar – Namaz is probably not tolerated within the open, watch video

Haryana Information: In Gurugram, Haryana, Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has proven a strict stand relating to Friday prayers in public puts. CM Khattar has stated in transparent phrases that open namaz is probably not tolerated. Other people of Muslim society must now not be offering Namaz within the open, even though they provide Namaz of their houses. After this instruction of the CM, the district management is in open talks about Namaz. Allow us to let you know that now there will probably be no Namaz in public puts in Gurugram, Haryana. Orders have already arrived for this.

Friday prayers are held. Referring to this, Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stated in transparent phrases that Namaz must now not be held within the open. He stated that open prayer is probably not tolerated.

Previous, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram had additionally stated on Monday {that a} assembly of other folks of Muslim and Hindu society was once referred to as, by which many selections had been taken. Now there will probably be no opposition to prayer. It was once determined that now there will probably be no prayer in public puts. Friday prayers will probably be held in 12 mosques. Hire must be paid for providing prayers in six public puts. As quickly because the Waqf Board land turns into to be had, prayers will probably be stopped at 6 puts.

#WATCH | I have informed Police to get to the bottom of this factor… There is not any downside in other folks providing namaz or puja on the designated puts…However the act of providing namaz in open areas is probably not tolerated…Factor to be resolved amicably: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (10.12) percent.twitter.com/7I2kmHG63i – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Allow us to let you know that for the ultimate 3 months, there was once a dispute happening in Gurugram relating to providing Namaz within the open, which appears to be preventing now. Now each the events have made a mutual settlement after assembly with the District Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram and the cops that Namaz is probably not introduced within the disputed puts like Sector-37, Sector-47 and Sarhaul village.

This determination taken by means of the management was once additionally welcomed by means of the Muslim neighborhood. The Muslim society had expressed delight over this settlement made with the district management and the individuals of the Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. On the identical time, it was once additionally stated that some other folks had been spreading such rumors that there’s opposition to Namaz in Gurugram, this is completely improper. The Muslim neighborhood was once by no means stopped to supply Namaz.