Haryana Local Polls Result: BJP-JJP alliance shock in Haryana’s mayoral election amid farmers’ performance, know the result of every seat

Haryana Local Polls Result: The ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana suffered a setback on Wednesday when it managed to win only one place in the election for the three seats of mayor. Elections for the post of Mayor were held on Sunday in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat cities. The BJP had to struggle to win in Panchkula, while the Congress and Haryana Jan Chetna Party won in Sonipat and Ambala respectively. This was the first time that direct elections were held for mayoral posts in three cities. Also Read – Rewari Election Result 2020: Lotus feeding in Rewari, BJP’s Poonam Yadav defeated Upma Yadav

Two years ago, the BJP won the mayoral elections in five cities of Haryana. The BJP won the mayor’s elections in 2018 in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. In November this year, the ruling coalition suffered a setback when it faced defeat in winning the Badoda Assembly by-election in Sonepat. The Congress retained its seat. Also Read – Shock to Khattar government, MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support – BJP-JJP declared anti-farmer

Shakti Rani Sharma, wife of former Union Minister Vinod Sharma and candidate of Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP), won the election for the post of Mayor in Ambala. He defeated BJP candidate Vandana Sharma by 8,084 votes. Officials said that the Congress candidate finished fourth. BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal will be the new mayor in Panchkula. He defeated Congress’ Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes. In Panchkula, 1,333 voters exercised the NOTA option. Also Read – MoU between six states for the construction of Lakhwar multipurpose project, the plan was hanging for 42 years

In Sonepat, Congress won the election of Mayor. Nikhil Madan of the party defeated Lalit Batra of BJP by 13,818 votes. Voting was also held for the election of the councilors of all the wards of the three cities. Apart from the chairman and members of the municipal council in Rewari, voting was also held for the election of municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Uklana (Hisar). In Ambala, BJP won eight out of 20, HJCP seven, Congress three and Haryana Democratic Front two.

In Sonepat, the BJP won 10 wards, while the Congress won nine seats, while one seat was won by independents. In Panchkula, BJP and Congress won nine and seven seats respectively, while JJP won two seats. BJP’s Poonam Yadav won the election for Rewari municipal president. He defeated Independent candidate Upma Yadav by 2,087 votes. Congress finished third.

The BJP-JJP alliance failed to attain the post of chairman of municipal committees in Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana. Independent candidates won there. Kanwar Singh from Dharuhera, Pooja from Sampla and Sushil Sahu Wala emerged victorious in Uklana.

