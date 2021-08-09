Haryana Lockdown Replace: Lockdown prolonged once more in Haryana, restrictions will proceed until August 23; Know the newest pointers

Haryana Lockdown Extension: Precautionary lockdown in Haryana regardless of much less corona circumstances (Haryana Lockdown Replace) has been prolonged as soon as once more. This time lockdown in Haryana (Haryana Lockdown Extension Information) has been prolonged for 2 weeks. The present lockdown in Haryana ended at 5 am on 9 August, which has been prolonged until 5 am on 23 August. Alternatively, as a substitute of the lockdown, the Haryana govt has named it ‘Pandemic Alert, Protected Haryana’.Additionally Learn – Viral Video: Minister’s birthday party at the victory of fellows’s hockey workforce, reached commonplace position with commonplace folks. Then loudly mentioned Chak De! India

Aside from this, pointers have additionally been issued for Independence Day by way of the state govt. As in step with the information issued by way of the Executive, the meeting of folks at District/Sub-Department degree Independence Day celebrations within the State shall now not exceed 1000 individuals matter to strict adherence to the COVID norms.

Haryana Government’s ‘Mahamari Alert – Surakshit Haryana’ prolonged from 5 am of ninth Aug to five am of twenty third Aug. Gatherings of invitees at Dist/Sub-Divisional degree Independence Day purposes within the State shall now not be of greater than 1000 individuals matter to strict observance of COVID norms percent.twitter.com/Evd8zjkRWr – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

It’s to be identified that 19 new circumstances of corona have been reported in Haryana on Sunday and one died. All over this era, 24 folks within the state have additionally been a hit in beating Corona. In Haryana, now the choice of corona inflamed has greater to 7,70,079 and up to now 9,649 folks have misplaced their lives. There are recently 679 energetic circumstances within the state and seven,59,751 folks had been a hit in beating Corona up to now.