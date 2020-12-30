Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Streaming: Watch here Municipal Corporation Election Results

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Streaming: Haryana Municipal Corporation election results are coming today. You can see the results of these elections on the State Election Commission website www.secharyana.gov.in. A tab of MC Election Results 2020 has been given in the left hand side on the website. After clicking on it, the result page will open.

These elections were held for the selection of mayors and ward members in Ambala, (Panchkula) and (Sonipat) city councils. Apart from this, elections have also been held for the president and members of Rewari city council. There will also be a selection of Municipal Committee of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari), Ukalana (Hisar).

Counting of votes has been going on since this morning. In these elections, BJP and JJP are together while Congress party is on the other side. There is a direct contest between these two.

Apart from this, bye elections have also been held for Indri Nagar Samiti of Karnal, Bhuna of Fatehabad, ward number 13, Rajond ward 12 of Kaithal, ward number 14 of Fatehabad and ward number 29 of Sirsa.

It is expected that the results will come by noon and the picture of the city government will be clear.