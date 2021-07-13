Haryana releases 16,000 cusecs of water in Yamuna, water disaster in Delhi will likely be over

New Delhi: Delhi’s water disaster is over. Haryana has launched 16,000 cusecs of water in Yamuna river. For the remaining a number of days, allegations and counter-allegations had been happening between Haryana and Delhi referring to water. The Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration executive had introduced that if Haryana didn’t supply water, then the availability of water to BJP leaders in Delhi can be stopped. For now, this disaster is over. Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha stated that the Haryana executive has launched 16,000 cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Now the water disaster within the nationwide capital will likely be over. He stated that when DJB approached the Preferrred Courtroom and a number of other rounds of talks with the neighboring state officers, Haryana has launched water from Delhi’s percentage.Additionally Learn – Water disaster in Delhi because of much less water provide from Haryana: Raghav Chadha

In 1996, the Preferrred Courtroom had requested the Haryana executive and different states to percentage the water of Yamuna in order that there is not any scarcity of consuming water in Delhi. The Jal Board had on Sunday moved the Preferrred Courtroom to direct the Haryana executive to unencumber water from Delhi’s percentage. Additionally Learn – ‘Severe water disaster in Delhi’, Raghav Chadha stated – Water provide disrupted in PM’s place of dwelling, Rashtrapati Bhavan and embassies too

Raghav Chadha stated, “The Haryana executive has launched 16,000 cusecs of water which is able to succeed in Delhi within the subsequent 3 to 4 days. After this the water disaster in Delhi will likely be over and folks gets blank consuming water. We attempted to position power at the Haryana executive. We additionally filed a petition within the Preferrred Courtroom and held a number of rounds of talks with the neighboring state officers. Additionally Learn – Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalizing and attacking Delhi Jalboard Headquarters