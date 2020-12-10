Haryana Schools to Reopen Next Week: Schools to open in Haryana from next week, but …

Haryana Schools To Reopen Next Week: Schools and colleges are completely closed in many states due to the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. Although some schools have been partially opened (School Reopening News) in some states, most state governments have decided to keep it closed as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, it has been decided to reopen the schools for 3 hours from December 14 for the students of 10th and 12th grade (Haryana School Reopening News) in Haryana adjoining the capital of the country. Also Read – Google India Trends 2020: IPL was the most searched topic this year, coronavirus also left behind

Govt & private schools across Haryana will re-open from 14th December for the students of 10th & 12th class for 3 hours daily (10:00 am-1:00 pm), following # COVID19 norms. Classes will resume for students of class 9th & 11th on 21st December: Directorate School Education, Haryana pic.twitter.com/WucKNneHLU Also Read – School Reopening News: Relatives are Corona infected, now teachers will not be able to go to school in this state, CM issued instructions – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020 Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona infected figures in Delhi cross 6 lakh, 1,575 new cases in last 24 hours

However, it will be mandatory for students to bring a negative report of the corona test. In the notification issued by the state government, it said that the medical certificate should not be older than 72 hours to attend the class.

As per the government order, following the Kovid norms, government and private schools in Haryana will reopen for 3 hours (10:00–1: 00 pm) for students of 10th and 12th standard from 14 December. Along with this, classes will resume for students of class 9th and 11th on December 21.

On the other hand, the Haryana government has planned to give tablets for free to the children of government schools in view of the prevailing circumstances. An official spokesperson said, “It has been decided to provide tablets to students studying in all categories from eighth to twelfth grade in government schools, so that they can take advantage of digital education. This scheme is under consideration of the Government of Haryana. Tablets will be distributed along the lines of the Library Scheme.

(Input: ANI)