Haryana: Switch of 42 IAS officials with rapid impact, see complete listing right here

Chandigarh: Numerous IAS officials were transferred in Haryana. Haryana executive has made giant administrative

In a reshuffle on Friday, 42 officials of the Indian Administrative Carrier (IAS), together with a number of Deputy Commissioners, had been transferred with rapid impact (42 IAS officials).

transferred). In keeping with an respectable remark, the officials who’ve been transferred come with Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Saharandeep Kor Brar, who has been transferred.

Amarjit Singh Mann, Administrator, Haryana City Construction Authority and Further Director, Hisar City Property, has been made Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri. Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Municipal Company of Gurugram and Leader Administrator of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram, has been transferred to Hisar at the similar put up.

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Sujan Singh has been made AYUSH Director. Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula and Leader Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, has been appointed as Commissioner of Municipal Company of Gurugram and Leader Administrator of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala has been appointed because the Managing Director of Haryana State Warehousing Company Restricted. Rajesh Jogpal, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, has been made Administrator, HSVP, Hisar and Further Director, City Property Hisar.

Shyam Lal Poonia, the Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat, has been made the Deputy Commissioner of Jhajjar. Different officials who’ve been transferred come with Mahavir Kaushik, Narhari Singh Bangar, Pradeep Kumar, Dhirendra Khadgata, Dharmendra Singh, Sushil Sarwan, Shakti Singh, Pradeep Dahiya, Anees Yadav, Manoj Kumar and Vikram.