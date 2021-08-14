Haryana: Tractor parade can be held underneath the management of girls farmers on Independence Day, rehearsed

Independence Day, Farmers, Haryana, Jind, Tractor Parade, Information: In Haryana, farmers will take out their ‘Tractor Parade’ proposed on Independence Day in protest towards the rural rules of the Heart. An afternoon ahead of the Independence Day, farmers rehearsed a tractor parade at Uchana Kalan, Jind on Saturday. On Independence Day, this tractor parade can be led via ladies farmers. Allow us to inform you that the following day is the seventy fifth Independence Day of the rustic.Additionally Learn – Independence Day: Drone assault alert in Bihar, alert issued for all districts

Haryana: Farmers carried out a practice session in Uchana Kalan, Jind an afternoon ahead of their proposed #IndependenceDay ‘Tractor Parade’, which can be led via ladies farmers “Round 5000 cars and 20,000 farmers will participate within the parade the following day,” a farmer says percent.twitter.com/x4zrpMyFFb – ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

A farmer says, "About 5000 cars and 20,000 farmers will take part within the parade the following day.

Farmer leaders say that their agitation will proceed until the brand new agricultural rules are repealed.

Allow us to tell that during view of the hot terrorist assault at the Indian Air Drive station at Jammu airport and the instances of terrorist conspiracies in Punjab, the protection within the state may be on alert.