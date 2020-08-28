Haryana: Urban areas will be locked on Monday and Tuesday, only they will get exemption

Chandigarh: Amidst the ever increasing corona cases in the state, the Khattar government has decided to implement lockdown in urban areas on Monday and Tuesday. On Friday, the government issued a directive saying that only those carrying essential commodities and those engaged in essential services will get exemption from this. Also Read – Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

The government said, “To prevent the spread of COVID19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops will be closed in urban areas on Monday and Tuesday. Those engaged in essential goods and services will be exempted from this. ” However, the government has made it clear that there is no restriction on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read – Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar found infected with Kovid-19, admitted in private hospital

Please tell that 1,293 new cases of corona virus were reported in Haryana on Thursday and 12 more people died due to this epidemic. According to a medical bulletin, the number of dead has now risen to 646 in the state while the total number of cases has reached 59,298. Also Read – Corona to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, tweeted

According to the bulletin of the State Health Department, out of 12 cases of death, two people each died in Rewari, Panchkula and Kurukshetra, while one each in Nuh, Jhajjar, Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. According to the bulletin, out of the new cases of this epidemic, 141 new cases were reported in Gurugram, 123 in Sonipat, 96 in Faridabad, 94 in Panchkula, 84 in Yamunanagar, 79 in Panipat, 75 in Rewari, 71 in Ambala and 61 in Hisar. is.

According to this, 9,962 patients are currently being treated in the state while 48,690 people have recovered from Kovid-19 infection.