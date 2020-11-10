Haryana Vidhan Sabha bypolls result: Counting for Haryana by-election begins, there is a tough competition between them

Haryana Vidhan Sabha: Counting of votes for Baroda Assembly by-election in Haryana has started from 8 am on Tuesday. Results are expected by noon. Also Read – Ballabhgarh Scandal: Tales of unrequited love, Nikita refuses to marry, Tausif took her life!

The fate of 14 candidates including 7 independents will be decided by noon. Please tell that this time 68 percent of the 1.81 lakh voters exercised their franchise on November 3.

The main contest is between former Sonipat District Council member and Congress candidate Induraj Narwal and BJP candidate and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik. By-elections were necessitated after the death of three-time Congress MLA Shri Krishna Hooda.

Baroda in Sonepat district is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and two-time former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who campaigned aggressively with his MP son Deepender Hooda.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

The results of Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be announced today. There are 3,755 candidates in the fray for the 243 seats in the assembly. Who will win and who will lose will know only after the vote is counted. You can login on the Election Commission website to get the latest and reliable updates of the counting happening in 243 assembly seats of Bihar.

