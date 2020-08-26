Haryana’s Agriculture Minister is also Corona positive after CM Khattar, 8 BJP MLAs have come in the grip of COVID so far

Haryana Coronavirus News: After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state agriculture minister JP Dalal has also become infected with the corona virus. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal tweeted on Wednesday that he has been found infected with the corona virus. Dalal is the eighth MLA of the ruling BJP found infected with Corona virus in the state. Also Read – Corona to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, tweeted

I got my Kovid-19 test done three days ago, in which my report was negative but my report has come positive on re-testing. I am isolating myself at home. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate themselves and get them checked. Also Read – CM Manohar Lal Khattar Home Quarantine for 3 Days, Tweeted Information – Jai Parkash Dalal (@JPDALALBJP) August 26, 2020 Also Read – Haryana Government’s gift to women on Rakshabandhan, 10 new women’s colleges to be opened in the state

The minister said that he had an inquiry done three days ago, in which he was not confirmed to be infected. However, after that he got a double check, in which he was confirmed to be infected with the virus. The minister said that he has quarantined himself at home. He also appealed to the people in contact with him to conduct an inquiry.

BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia and MLA from Gharaunda seat in Karnal district, Harvinder Kalyan have also tweeted that they have been exposed to corona virus. Kalyan also underwent corona virus examination three days ago, in which he was not confirmed to be infected, but after he showed symptoms, he got confirmed again if he was tested again.

Bhatia’s first BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh and Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini have also been found infected with the corona virus. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma was confirmed to be infected with Corona virus on Tuesday. On Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta were also found infected with the corona virus. Khattar is admitted in Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and his condition is stable. Apart from this, BJP MLAs Laxman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Aseem Goyal have also been found infected with the corona virus.

(input language)