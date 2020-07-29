Has Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Been Pushed Back Once more?

Nonetheless, this provides one other impediment within the journey to creating Black Adam, and don’t overlook that Dwayne Johnson was as soon as being set as much as play the eponymous character in an earlier model of the Shazam! film (years earlier than the DCEU got here to be). In different phrases, this has been a very long time coming, however since Black Adam is likely one of the larger precedence DC films in growth, it’s extra a matter of when it lastly sees the sunshine of day somewhat than if.