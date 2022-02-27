Has Elden Ring honored Blasphemous? This weapon seems to hide a reference to metroidvania

From The Game Kitchen they have been excited and have shared the discovery on their social networks.

Elden Ring has already reached our systems and we are sure that fans of FromSoftware and the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki you’re working your ass off to survive in the Midlands. The title is being a complete success both in terms of reviews and reception, and that has led to many players who are already exploring every corner of the game.

Among the many elements that the game hides, we can find endless references that will make us raise our eyebrows with objects like huge swords reminiscent of great manga warriors or helmets that seem to hide a long bluish-white hair underneath. Between all of them, she could have sneaked a very special weapon for the development of Spanish video games.

Has been Enrique Colinet de The Game Kitchen who has shown his surprise on Twitter, sharing a weapon from the game that seems to pay tribute to Blasphemous, the most popular work of the Sevillian studio. It’s about the Blasphemous Bladewhich beyond its own name, has a design that is largely reminiscent of the one wielded by the Penitent.

The design of the weapon is reminiscent of the cover by the PenitenteFrom the study they have made reference to threads where it was debated whether this is really a reference and Enrique Colinet himself has confessed to being aware that this it could be just a coincidencethough he has ceded the responsibility of deciding whether this is what it looks like to the elden ring community. If you want to know more about FromSoftware’s latest work, in 3DJuegos we have played more than 60 hours and we tell you why we are fascinated with the adventure of the Middle Lands.

