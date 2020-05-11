Has Emmerdale’s Harriet actually defeated corrupt cop DI Malone?

Mess with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) at your peril. Corrupt cop DI Malone (Mark Womack) may need put the worry of god into weak Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and even Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) nevertheless it appears the previous fellow police officer-turned-vicar is one individual he’s not ready to cross in Emmerdale.

Within the Monday Might 11th episode, Harriet advised Malone she would surrender something to place him away for good. When he accused her of bluffing and threatened to inform social companies about Will’s unlawful actions to get daughter Daybreak in hassle Harriet didn’t waste a second in calling Hotten police proper underneath his nostril.

“Positive have it your method, I’ll do what you need,” growled the DI. “I’ll keep away from your loved ones. You could have my phrase.”

It’s a shock turnaround after what has been thus far a fearless marketing campaign of terror waged by Malone in opposition to the inhabitants of the village, significantly Will whose card he marked from their previous dealings collectively. What it doesn’t change is Harriet placing an finish to her decidedly chequered relationship with Will.

Harriet visited Daybreak’s dad in hospital nonetheless licking his wounds after the beating he acquired from Malone’s disgruntled drug dealing work associates who left Will for useless. Half-heartedly Will tried to inform her that she ought to have left this mess for him to kind however as Harriet rapidly identified: “You’ll be able to’t even kind your individual laundry.”

They weren’t the one couple within the village having to cope with uncomfortable truths. Within the aftermath of Arthur setting fireplace to the tent together with his sister Dotty nonetheless inside Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) advised Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) that it could possibly be time for the police to become involved.

“I’m afraid of my very own son,” Laurel admitted. As she steeled herself to do the unthinkable and name the police on her youngster it regarded like powerful love and fearless females have been the order of the day within the Dales.