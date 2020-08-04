Has Geoff killed Elaine in Coronation Avenue? Manhunt ensues after suspicious disappearance

Abusive Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) might have stooped to his lowest depths but to cowl his tracks in Coronation Avenue after threatening first spouse Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox), main viewers to suppose he might have murdered his ex.

In chilling scenes on Monday third August, grotesque Geoff cornered terrified Elaine, who just lately got here again into his life after escaping their poisonous marriage virtually 50 years in the past and being pressured to desert their son Tim.

Elaine plans to testify in the trial of Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King), who lashed out at Geoff after months of coercive management took their toll, sharing her expertise of abuse at his hand a long time earlier than.

A confrontation in the ginnel in which Geoff snatched Elaine’s telephone and ordered her to avoid him and Tim abruptly lower to a different scene, and the following time we noticed the menacing Mr Metcalfe he returned house in his automobile and sneakily destroyed the sim card in her telephone. Has he silenced her completely?

Her destiny stays unsettlingly ambiguous for the remainder of the week, and Yasmeen’s crusading granddaughter Alya Nazir studies her as a lacking individual to the police, fearing Geoff has bought to her and scared her off – or worse.

Suspicions swirl across the disappearance, and Sally Metcalfe begs husband Tim to just accept his dad has lied to him concerning the identification of his actual mom and Elaine is telling the reality.

Geoff quashes Elaine’s story, insisting granddaughter Faye Windass – who witnessed the beginning of their showdown from throughout the road – and the authorities she is deluded and his first spouse ‘Philippa’ is useless (Geoff, Tim and Elaine’s previous defined in our backstory breakdown).

By the top of the week Tim and Sally are extra at odds than ever, as he refuses to consider Elaine’s claims and continues to face by his father – regardless of Geoff admitting there was a confrontation in which he begged her to go away them alone, and has nothing to do together with her vanishing act.

In the meantime, Elaine stays lacking and Yasmeen remains to be in hospital having suffered a coronary heart assault in jail on the eve of her trial.

Talking just lately about her visitor position as Elaine, TV legend Wilcox hinted the hard-hitting storyline is heading to an sudden climax with an enormous twist on the horizon that followers won’t see coming.

In any case his thoughts video games and mistreatment of ladies, may Geoff find yourself behind bars for homicide?

