Has Harriet killed Malone in Emmerdale murder twist?

The destiny of bent copper DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) in Emmerdale seems to be sealed after getting whacked over the pinnacle by Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton). Has the vivacious vicar dedicated the final word sin and brought her ex-lover’s life?

Followers feared for determined Daybreak Taylor (Olivia Bromley) on Monday 17th August as a gun-toting Malone tried to pressure her into a medicine overdose as revenge for her reporting his corruption to the pressure, just for Harriet to swoop in and save the day by knocking the nasty fella out chilly with a kettle.

Malone survived an assault by the hands of arch-enemy, love rival for Harriet and father of Daybreak, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) final month, however certainly there’s no getting back from this second bludgeoning? Though the dodgy detective could nicely have extra lives left as he’s already proved a tough man to do away with.

Holy Harriet’s racy backstory tells us she was an undercover cop earlier than changing into a vicar, and had forbidden flings with each Will, in his gangster days, and Malone. She and Will reunited when he was launched from jail in 2019, however Malone additionally got here again into her life earlier this 12 months and their secret ardour reignited.

Malone pressured Will, and fellow locals Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher, into being a part of his nefarious drug dealing community, main Daybreak to dob him in an try to rid her household from his controlling grip.

This backfired when menacing Malone confronted the recovering addict and threatened her younger son Lucas, earlier than issues bought nasty and Harriet intervened.

Conflicted Harriet has been torn between the dangerous boys for months and guarded Malone after the battle with Will, hiding him on the church and permitting him to flee. Daybreak was disgusted to find her step-mum’s lusty liaisons with the village villain and Harriet was on the verge of confessing to fiancé Will, however bottled it as soon as once more.

Now the clergy lady has doubtlessly turn into a killer – what would that imply for her future as chief of the parish? If Malone is useless will Daybreak assist cowl it up? Or will the calculating cop dwell to battle one other day and maintain this second of violence over his ex for his personal ends?

The sensational storyline continues on Wednesday 19th August.

