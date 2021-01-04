Has herd immunity developed in the people of the country? The decreasing cases of Kovid-19 are pointing towards this!

The definite number of people infected with Kovid-19 may never be known in India, but the scientific community agrees that reducing the number of cases of the disease is a reality. Presumably, the ‘localized’ herd immunity can be credited to the collective immunity and young population. Scientists tried to understand the fluctuations in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India. On Monday, 16,504 new cases of Kovid-19 came out, which is six times less than 97,894 cases reported on 16 September. Also Read – BMC lodges FIR against Sohail Khan, his son Nirwan and Arbaaz Khan, know what is the matter…

Experts say that though there is a ray of hope and there is a steady decline in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India and the vaccination program is important. Shahid Jameel, director of Ashoka University's Trivedi School of Biosciences, said while looking at India's Kovid graph, 'This is not a fixed number, but fluctuations are important.'

He said that it is impossible and impractical to know the exact number during the epidemic or it is difficult to tell until all have been investigated. He said that cases of Kovid-19 in the country have been steadily decreasing since reaching the peak in mid-September.

According to the national trend, the graph of cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi also came down on Monday and 384 new cases were registered which is the lowest in seven months and this has raised the hope that herd immunity can be established. Being ‘Heard Immunity’ means generating the strength to fight a virus in a large part of people.

Jamil said, “Nothing has changed in the investigation or behavior since mid-September. Cases are decreasing. ” Satyajit Rath, a disease immunologist (immunologist) at the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi, said that although the actual numbers can be judged well, the trend of decreasing the number of cases is real. And the rate of spread of infection is likely to be low.

Lakshminarayan, founder and director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington, said, “India is more secure due to the young population where 65 percent of the country is under 35 years old and there is little chance of infection in these age groups. However, Laxminarayan cautioned that while the number of infections may naturally decline naturally in most states, it has been seen earlier in many other countries where cases have increased.

Rath agreed with Laxminarayanan that the spread of the virus is not in the form of a uniform ‘wave’, but is caused by many variable local causes. Talking about a vaccine, Lakshminarayan said that everyone should get a dose, irrespective of whether there is a Kovid-19 infection in people or not.

