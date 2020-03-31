Has Houseparty been hacked? App owners reassure users – what you can do

If you haven’t heard of Houseparty but, the place you been? (aside from residence…)

The Houseparty app has seen a surge in recognition because the world has put social distancing measures in place to take care of the present pandemic.

The app got here out manner again in 2015, and was purchased by Epic Video games (in addition they personal Fortnite) in 2019.

Over the previous few days, the app has been going through accusations that it’s been hacked. Posts on social networks warned users to cease utilizing Houseparty instantly claiming users had been having their e mail accounts hacked.

Houseparty responded with a tweet stating: “All Houseparty accounts are protected – the service is safe, has by no means been compromised, and doesn’t acquire passwords for different websites.”

Houseparty has additionally adopted that up with one other tweet.

We’re investigating indications that the current hacking rumors had been unfold by a paid industrial smear marketing campaign to hurt Houseparty. We’re providing a $1,000,000 bounty for the primary particular person to supply proof of such a marketing campaign to [email protected] — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

The shouty posts on Twitter and Fb haven’t shared any proof. If you have every other questions then take a look at our information to the way to use Houseparty.

What ought to you do?