Has John Krasinski Actually Had Fantastic Four Talks With Marvel?

With Part Four already crammed up on each the film and Disney+ sides, that leaves Part 5 because the earliest we may see the Fantastic Four launched, and even then they might be saved for in the direction of the top of the Part, i.e. round 2025 or so. Nonetheless, they are going to pop up sooner or later, and if John Krasinski does find yourself being solid as Mr. Fantastic, contemplating how effectively his directorial work on A Quiet Place (and its sequel too, judging by the early reactions) was obtained, perhaps he may additionally prepare to helm this Fantastic Four film.