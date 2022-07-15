Has Netflix’s Resident Evil series disappointed you? These are my favorite games of the saga

Resident Evil: Welcome to New Raccoon City has already been released on Netflix and, I don’t know about you, but it doesn’t convince me, therefore, in the following guide I recommend my 5 favorite games of the saga in case you want to return to the original essence. It is true that from the start the series did not have very good forecasts, but they say that for tastes the colors…

Top 5 Resident Evil Games

1.Resident Evil 2 Remake

Without a doubt, my favourite. I think the remake was able to maintain all the original essence of Resident Evil 2, even improving what was offered. With a Mister X hot on our heels, this adventure has never been so fateful. I had a really bad time, which was exactly what I expected.





2.Resident Evil 4

I can’t get over “Behind you, asshole” and while I’m looking forward to the remake, if they don’t keep it up I’ll miss it. Jokes aside, Resident Evil 4 was able to unite the original mystery with much faster action than before. With some iconic villains and the mythical Peddler, it is one of the most charismatic installments, in my opinion.





3.Resident Evil Village

I add it to the list, because I think that after many deliveries, it has known gather all the elements that we fans liked with the changes that were proposed in Resident Evil 7 that by the way, although it is not in this top, it does seem like a good game to me. I don’t think it’s a perfect masterpiece, but it’s a good current Resident Evil game. Now we have to wait for Shadows of Rose to see how it continues.





4.Resident Evil 1

And from the most current, to the original. I’m nostalgic and I can’t put aside Resident Evil 1. Personally, I really like the HD Remaster, because I have something wrong with the tank controls. Therefore, I think that above is a good opportunity to enter the saga if you have never done so. The Spencer Mansion is a nightmare place, but you have to go yes or yes.





5.Resident Evil: Code Veronica

And finally, Resident Evil: Code Veronica could not be missing. At a narrative level, it is still one of the best in the saga thanks to its character background. It was also the first in the saga to use completely 3D environments and not pre-rendered, being a revolution at the time.





Where do I start playing Resident Evil?

Personally, if you have never played Resident Evil, I recommend that you start with the remakes of 1 and 2. For obvious reasons of the story, you have to start in order, but I’m not saying it just for that, but also for the controls and for knowing the evolution that the saga undergoes delivery with delivery. Then yes, I would recommend that you take a look at the originals.