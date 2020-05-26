Has Oliver gone blind? Coronation Street lines up more heartache for Leanne

Younger Oliver Battersby woke from his induced coma in Coronation Street, giving hope to distraught dad and mom Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) – solely for their concern to extend when the toddler’s sight appeared to have been affected by his current seizures, which docs imagine is an indication of a uncommon, incurable sickness.

In upcoming episodes the three-year-old will likely be identified with mitochondrial illness, a situation affecting cells within the physique and their capacity to make sure organs and programs operate correctly. Blindness is likely one of the many doable signs, however it stays to be seen if Oliver’s lack of sight is non permanent.

“Leanne is clinging on to hope Oliver has not obtained the illness till she is aware of for positive,” Danson informed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “When she does know she seems like she’ll want she was again within the scenario the place she didn’t. I believe she’s kidding herself and it’s all bravado, which Leanne is excellent at.”

The heartbreaking storyline of a mom studying her little one has a life-threatening illness is likely one of the largest challenges Leanne, and Danson, has confronted in over 20 years on the road, and the actress admits to caring her reactions can be true to the character.

“Typically with these storylines the place one thing massive occurs you will have an entire change of character,” she shares. “Leanne has all the time been feisty and powerful, she has mainly fended for herself and been left to her personal units from a really younger age which had a large affect on the remainder of her life.

“She is a troublesome cookie however may be susceptible. With Oliver’s sickness we’ll see her pushing individuals away and lashing out, and never struggling in silence, however how she offers with it’s completely true to that Battersby type, undoubtedly.”

Danson additionally defends the accusations that her alter ego is depressing – in truth, she wholeheartedly agrees. “No surprise, she’s not had an important life!” she factors out. “I don’t thoughts that she is a bit sour-faced because it’s true to the character and her experiences. There’s a chip on her shoulder, however on the identical time she may be sanctimonious which has aggravated individuals. Alongside the way in which she’s been referred to as ‘Saint Leanne’! However it makes her attention-grabbing and offers her more dimensions.

“She has a coronary heart, tries to be a superb particular person however is a tragic case. And what she’s going by means of now could be so terrible. Leanne fears the one factor she all the time wished, her personal organic little one, might be taken away, so she reacts in her standard hot-headed manner.”

Docs warn Leanne and Steve that Oliver may have mind harm after popping out of the coma, though by the tip of the week his situation has improved and he’s allowed to go dwelling. Steve, and Lee’s associate Nick Tilsley, are fearful Leanne is in denial her son is getting higher as they face an agonising few weeks for take a look at outcomes.

As soon as the official analysis comes subsequent month, how will Leanne cope?

