Has Peter Falconio’s body been discovered? What happened to the British backpacker

This night (seventh June), Channel four delves into the disappearance of British backpacker Peter Falconio.

Homicide in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Thriller will air throughout the course of the subsequent 4 nights and can take a look at the unusual circumstances and true story surrounding the complete case.

In 2001, Peter Falconio and his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, have been attacked in the Australian outback.

The pair have been driving by the Northern Territory on part of the Stuart Freeway after they have been flagged down by one other automobile.

Falconio obtained out of the automobile to assist the different driver establish a possible downside in his automobile.

Whereas Lees took the driving seat to assist attempt the engine, she heard a loud noise, one thing she believed to be a gun shot.

The opposite driver then approached her in the automobile, pointed a gun in her face earlier than trying to kidnap her.

Lees efficiently managed to escape and finally flagged down a truck a few hours later to assist her make an emergency name.

Nevertheless, when the police arrived to the scene, Falconio’s body was lacking, solely a pool of blood in the place Lees stated the incident came about. The pair’s automobile was discovered 80 metres away.

Following a 16-month investigation, the police situated the automobile they believed to belong to the mysterious driver. Mixed with CCTV footage, they arrested Bradley John Murdoch.

Murdoch was sentenced to life in jail in 2005. Falconio’s body has by no means been discovered.

Homicide in the Outback begins tonight on Channel four at 9.15pm.