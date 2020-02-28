Has Pierce Harris left Emmerdale for good?

Put away your banners and T-shirts, the marketing campaign to free Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) in Emmerdale is over because the pub chef was lastly declared harmless of murdering Graham Foster and launched from jail, simply as the actual killer Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) was escorted from a police van and carted off to a cell in cuffs.

Throughout Emmerdale‘s dramatic double invoice on Thursday 27th February, Paddy Kirk collected his finest mate on the gates as he obtained his first style of freedom since being wrongly accused of the crime final month.

Viewers knew all alongside evil rapist Pierce was accountable, and bludgeoned Kim Tate’s ex-butler to dying in a twisted bid to guard ex-wife Rhona Goskirk from her violent new beau.

Pierce then sneaked across the village for weeks earlier than revealing his presence to Vanessa Woodfield and taking her and son Johnny hostage.

A tense showdown with Rhona earlier this week noticed his partner flip the tables and trick him into admitting the whole lot whereas secretly recording the damning confession and reside streaming it on-line.

Pierce gave a sinister smile as he exchanged glances with haunted Marlon exterior the jail, however the nightmare isn’t fully over for the distressed Dingle who is ready to battle with the very fact lots of the locals suspected of killing Graham protected themselves – by hiding proof that incriminated them however might have gotten him off the hook.

Nonetheless, it seems justice is completed and Pierce is out of everybody’s lives as soon as once more. The character was jailed for sexual assault in 2017 and his return for the whodunnit was stored below wraps till his shock look within the woods standing over Mr Foster’s physique, at which level Wrather revealed he was solely again within the present “for somewhat bit”, with the understanding being it was not a everlasting return to the solid.

So with Rhona having obtained the final phrase and Marlon’s innocence confirmed, it definitely appears like that is the top of creepy Pierce’s second stint. Until he’s planning on doing extra injury from behind bars – and we wouldn’t put something previous him…

