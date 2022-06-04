Has PlayStation accidentally revealed the PS VR2 release date? pay attention to this detail

A game that appeared in the State of Play may have given us a clue about Sony’s new virtual reality.

The State of Play that Sony has celebrated a few hours ago has left us with all kinds of news about games for PS4 and PS5, but also with important announcements for PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality device Of the brand. And, precisely in one of them, there is a detail that the community has not overlooked.

We refer to the announcement of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution for Sony’s virtual reality. The horror sequel was presented with a trailer, but on the official PlayStation blog there is extra information that may have confirmed PS VR2 release datealthough it is a type of detail that must always be taken with tweezers.

It is speculated with a launch in 2023The point at hand is that this second chapter will not only debut in the new virtual reality headset, but will also make its way to Sony’s first goggles. What is the key point? That the release dates are different on both devices, specifying that on PS VR2 will be released sometime in 2023while for PS4 it will arrive at the end of 2022.

The reasons behind this differentiation have not been explained, so many users understand that the only reason is that PlayStation VR2 is not yet on the market at the end of 2022. The title in question also is released on other devices outside of PlayStationand there it maintains this year as the launch window, which reinforces the theory.

While waiting for this clue to confirm the release date of Sony’s new virtual reality, there are other games announced to reach the platform in the future. For example, Resident Evil: Village will be playable exclusively on PS5 VR, while No Man’s Sky will also receive a completely revamped version.

