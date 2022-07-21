Has PlayStation avoided putting God of War: Ragnarok on the old Starfield date?

Journalist Jason Schreier assures that the Santa Monica game was planned for November 11.

If you remember correctly, the initial release date for Starfield was set for the November 11th, an iconic day for Bethesda because it is the same one in which they launched one of their most important games almost a decade ago: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Finally, the premiere was delayed and the space RPG is expected in the first half of 2023.

However, many have wondered why God of War: Ragnarok, which will arrive in the same week of that month, launches on Wednesday the 9th instead of Friday the 11thwhen the most common lately in the big releases is that a date close to the weekend is set.

The premiere was planned for the 11Jason SchreierPart of the community thinks that PlayStation did not want to occupy that date so that it would not be related to the delay of Starfield, something that gains strength after the last words of Jason Schreier, renowned journalist from Bloomberg, on ResetEra. There, he assures that the information that has reached him after the announcement indicates that Sony planned to release the game on the 11th.

“I was told after the announcement that it was originally planned for 11/11/22, but the sudden change to 11/9/22 was the reason why they delayed the announcement of the date from June 30 to the following week,” Schreier writes, referring to multiple sources pointing to a confirmation date for the end of last month.

The journalist does not know the reasons that have motivated the change, although the theory that they did it to not coincide with the old date of Starfield gains strength. Be that as it may, God of War: Ragnarok will be published on November 9 on PS4 and PS5 after the last trailer that also detailed the different editions of the game.

