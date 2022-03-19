Has Star Wars Eclipse been delayed? Quantic Dream responds, although it leaves more doubts than certainties

The creators of Detroit: Become Human continue to hire staff for their developments, which are several.

Much has been said recently about when it will hit stores. Star Wars: Eclipsewith information dating its launch even in 2027. What does it have to say Quantic Dream about? A spokesman for the French team wanted to comment on alleged delays in its premiere due to problems in the development of the video game, although the shared response is anything but enlightening.

Quantic Dream never announced or promised a release window for the title.“Star Wars: Eclipse has not been postponed because Quantic Dream never announced or sold a launch window for the title”, this is how the creators of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human respond in an email shared by GamesRadar. In this way, the French team prefers to remain silent before the comments of an insider who claimed to know of a lack of personnel and initial funds for the project.

Quantic Dream acknowledges in their letter that they are still in an active recruitment phase for both Star Wars: Eclipse and third-party projects.

These statements come in parallel to the publication of its latest fiscal results, where the team founded by David Cage reports record results and great growth, with more than one million copies of Detroit sold on Steam alone, 6.5 million games on PC and PlayStation. “Our good financial results are supported by the robust sales of our catalog of titles,” they said.

While waiting for more details about Star Wars: Eclipse, it only remains to look back and see its announcement trailer again, where the player is transferred to a less hackneyed setting in the saga of George Lucas, the High Republic. Quantic Dream promises a game of action and adventure with a strong narrative componentwhich rounds off a new golden age for Star Wars in the sector with various developments underway.

