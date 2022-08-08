Has Tekken 8 been announced in this trailer? Bandai Namco drops a new game in the fighting saga

During EVO 2022, a short clip shows a new version of Kazuya.

This weekend EVO 2022 was held in Las Vegas, which, in addition to competitions on some of the main fighting games on the market, has left us with important announcements. Bandai Namco He did not want to miss the appointment with Tekken 7 and the trailer that you have on these lines, which hides more than you think.

An image of Kazuya is shownIn addition to announcing a free update to the game that will adjust the balance of some characters and telling us about the Tekken World Tour, the video in question ends with an image that could be from Tekken 8 or, at least, of a new unannounced title of the franchise (Tekken 7 is already seven years old).

The short excerpt, which starts at minute 01:39 of the trailer, shows a very familiar scene in which we can see Kazuya arrojando a Heihachi down a cliff with the graphics from the first Tekken. The key is that, right after, Kazuya’s modeling changes to a new image of something we haven’t seen yet, along with the phrase “get ready” (“Get ready”).

Waiting to know more details soon, the EVO 2022 has also left us other important announcementssuch as the presence of a new Fatal Fury, the presentation of two new Street Fighter 6 fighters or the confirmation by Bandai Namco that Dragon Ball FighterZ will have versions for the new generation, with rollback netcode on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PCs.

Other sobre: ​​Tekken 8, Tekken, Tekken 7, Bandai Namco and EVO 2022.