Has the date of Skull & Bones been leaked? More details of the Ubisoft pirate title are revealed

The Microsoft Store has registered in its database the day and a series of reservation incentives.

We still don’t have the announcement of its launch and Skull and Bones is the protagonist almost every week. The pirate game Ubisoft It has been registering these days in the different age classification agencies, such as Brazil or North America, and more and more sources point to an imminent announcement.

This time, the account Lumia updates, a regular reporting what is being added to the Xbox and Microsoft stores, has released the date to which it has had access. Presumably, Skull & Bones would have its release date set for the November 8, 2022.

It would arrive this November 8This information has been corroborated by the insider Tom Henderson and, in addition, the data that has been obtained not only leaves us details about the date. Also listed is a booking incentive series which seem to make it clear that the game will not be free. If we pre-order Skull & Bones we will get two missions, a token for the battle pass, the digital soundtrack and a bonus package for the Premium edition.

While waiting for an official confirmation from Ubisoft, the truth is that the release date fits in with the company’s forecasts, which in its latest financial report considered a premiere for before March 2023. Everything seems to indicate that it will finally be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, leaving behind the last generation of consoles.

