Has The Mandalorian cast this previous Star Wars actor as Boba Fett for season 2?

A veteran of the Star Wars franchise, Temuera Morrison, is about to seem in The Mandalorian season two – and he’s reportedly set to play legendary character Boba Fett.

Morrison performed Jango Fett in 2002’s ‘Star Wars: Assault of the Clones’, so this is extraordinarily acceptable casting.

In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand actor is now anticipated to star as Jango’s cloned ‘son’ Boba Fett within the second collection of the Disney+ Star Wars collection. He’s apparently lined up for “only a small function” within the TV collection, though particulars are nonetheless firmly beneath wraps.

Within the authentic motion pictures, Boba Fett was performed by actor Jeremy Bulloch (who’s now 75 years outdated and retired).

Boba famously speaks few phrases and retains his helmet firmly on. After making his debut within the 1978 vacation TV particular, the character first appeared on the large display in The Empire Strikes Again, however seemingly died in Return of the Jedi after he fell into the Sarlacc’s Pit.

In Star Wars prequel Assault of the Clones, he was revealed to be a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who’d raised Boba as his personal son (and likewise created an entire secret military of different clones of himself). So it makes complete sense that the identical actor can play each characters.

Morrison has already voiced the bounty hunter Boba Fett in an entire load of Star Wars video video games, together with Battlefront, Battlefront II, and Empire at Struggle.

Boba’s reappearance in The Mandalorian has been anticipated ever because the character was teased in season one episode The Gunslinger, when a thriller determine sporting the bounty hunter’s trademark spurs was seen on display.

However we’ll have to attend somewhat longer, with The Mandalorian season two at present slated to reach on Disney+ in October 2020.

The Mandalorian season two is predicted later in 2020. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.