Has the relationship between Kojima and PlayStation been broken by the new game with Xbox? The studio answers

During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the Japanese creative announced his new cloud project.

The Xbox and Bethesda event held last night left us with great announcements of everything Xbox Game Studios is preparing for the next twelve months, but also with news from independent developers. One of them is Hideo Kojimawho appeared to present his new game.

The Japanese hardly revealed details of it, he only assured that it is something that no one has experienced before and that it will use Microsoft’s cloud technology. Because of this, an announcement close collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and with the American brand, which is seeking further expansion in Japan.

This unexpected agreement has surprised a good part of the community due to the fact that Kojima he had been associated with PlayStation after his departure from Konami, even more so with the publication of Death Stranding. But does this mean that Kojima Productions has moved away from Sony? The study wanted to clarify the doubts.

We continue to have a very good relationship with PlayStationKojima Productions“Following the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Please be assured that we still have a very good relationship with PlayStation“, they wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

From Kojima Productions they explain that, as an independent creative studio, they will continue to work on creations for fans in the form of games, movies and music across different platformsseeking to evolve over time and with the new technologies that appear.

We will continue to create games, movies and musicKojima ProductionsTherefore, Hideo Kojima may have liked the idea of ​​having collaborations with big companies to get more resources for your projects. That it is associated with Sony or Microsoft should not indicate anything for the future, and in fact we must broaden our view because, as far as we know, these agreements could go beyond video games.

In addition, it is worth remembering that Death Stranding 2 is confirmed by Norman Reedus, after escaping (or so it seems) from the leading actor. Kojima himself joked about it, although at the moment we have no official announcement or anything to indicate that we can see it soon.

