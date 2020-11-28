Has the third peak of corona virus passed in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal gave this answer

Corona Virus in Delhi: The Delhi government says that the rate of Corona Virus in Delhi is now decreasing than before. This is the third wave of corona virus in Delhi. Delhi’s health department claims that the peak of the third wave of corona has passed and now corona cases have started happening. However, the death from corona in Delhi is still more than before. During the last 24 hours, 89 corona patients have died in Delhi. Also Read – Big decision of the government of this state, now government employees will work only 5 days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Since November 7, the daily cases of corona in Delhi are decreasing. On Saturday, less than 5000 cases of Corona were reported and 89 deaths occurred. Corona's positivity rate in Delhi is 7.24. Hopefully, this trend of reduction in Corona Virus Possitivity Rate in Delhi will continue. Delhiites and Delhi government together will win this third wave of Corona. Please continue to follow all precautions. "

The Delhi government has once again reiterated on Saturday that this vaccine can be applied to the whole of Delhi in just three-four weeks when Corona virus vaccine arrives. However, after the vaccine comes, it will depend on the availability of the vaccine, how long it takes for all the people of Delhi to apply the vaccine.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “After the arrival of the corona vaccine, we are ready to vaccinate all Delhi in three to four weeks. The Delhi government has sufficient resources and within a few weeks of getting the corona vaccine, it will be delivered to all the people of Delhi. ”

He said that we have many resources like Mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals etc. Apart from this, there is also no problem of storage of vaccine in Delhi. At the same time, the Delhi government says that schools will not be opened in the capital Delhi facing Corona infection at present. According to the Delhi government, it has been decided not to open schools in view of the safety of students. The third wave of corona infection is going on in Delhi. The government says that in such a situation, students cannot be put in trouble by opening schools.