Hasan Minhaj announces Patriot Act has been cancelled at Netflix

Patriot Act creator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that the extremely acclaimed topical Netflix sequence has come to an finish after six sequence.

The comic and former Day by day Present contributor took to Twitter to announce the information, which comes round two months after the latest quantity got here to an finish in June.

Minhaj tweeted, “What a run @patriotact has come to an finish. I started working with one of the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators within the sport.

“My 2 infants have been born and grew up with the present. TY to @Netflix and everybody who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Greatest Purchase.”

The sequence started in 2018 noticed Minhaj discover the the fashionable cultural and political panorama in an informative however humorous method by tackling a distinct challenge every week.

All through the present’s run it was met with a constructive crucial response – successful a number of accolades together with an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards.

The sequence was additionally fashionable with viewers, and information of its cancellation has already prompted hundreds of reactions on social media, with followers expressing their disappointment.

In complete 40 episodes of the sequence have been launched on the streaming platform every lasting beneath 30 minutes and overlaying an enormous vary of matters together with Affirmative Motion, Psychological Well being, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump’s Presidency and the Coronavirus Pandemic.

As but, no purpose has been supplied for the cancellation – and though it means there will likely be no additional episodes, the six sequence which have been launched will proceed to be accessible on Netflix.

