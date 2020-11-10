Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap won, Rajkumar Rai’s throne on Hasanpur seat

Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Bihar assembly election has become very exciting this time. Because sometimes the NDA government is seen to be formed, sometimes the government of the Grand Alliance is seen to be formed. In the trends, the BJP is seen emerging as the largest party and the RJD is emerging as the largest party. In such a situation, RJD leader and Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has won the Hasanpur assembly seat. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020 Result: RJD raised questions on the counting of votes, BJP said – Khesiani cat pillar ….

Here there was a close fight between Tej Pratap Yadav and JDU's Rajkumar Rai. Rajkumar Rai was ahead of Tej Pratap in the counting of votes started after the morning but after the third-fourth phase counting, Tej Pratap took the lead over Rajkumar Rai and now he has won the election from Haasanpura assembly seat. Please tell that 54.5 percent polling has been done on Hasanpur seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav on behalf of RJD from Hasanpur Assembly seat, JDU MLA Rajkumar Rai, Arjun Prasad Yadav of Pappu Yadav's party Jaap, Manish Sahni of LJP, Dilip Kumar from Common Rights Front, Bhanu Pandit of Rashtriya Janavikas Party, National Service Virender Yadav and Independent candidate Sanjeev Kumar were in the fray from the party.