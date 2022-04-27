Hasbro finds its spectacular life-size copy of Mjolnir from Thor: Love and Thunder

The newly published first trailer for Thor: Love & Thunder has given us an up-close take a look at the heroes and villains of the impending sequel. That is why Hasbro has put its highlight on Thor’s trusty hammer, Mjolnir, with the newest life-size copy of the corporate for the UCM.

Is ready an in depth sport of the weapon as it sounds as if within the new film. By hook or by crook, Mjolnir fuses again in combination after being destroyed by way of Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, permitting Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to wield Thor’s energy. That injury is mirrored within the internet of fused scars that cling Mjolnir’s shattered items in combination.

Take a extra detailed take a look at this copy within the gallery beneath:

As the photographs display, this Mjolnir copy is designed as a show piece and as an interactive toy. Features a show base and has lighting fixtures results and thunder sounds.

The toy isn’t but in the stores or reservation, however it sort of feels that its value might be round 130 euros. In line with the guidelines equipped, it is going to seem in the standard on-line gross sales issues from subsequent April 26, in case you need to bear in mind and get your personal digital Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi just lately described the sequel as “The craziest factor I have ever performed“. It is without doubt one of the many new Wonder initiatives that we stay up for in 2022, and we will stay up for its scheduled free up on July 8 by way of staring at its newly launched first trailer, which presentations us Natalie Portman along the Guardians of the Galaxy and different surprises.