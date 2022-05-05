Hasbro finds the brand new full-size Darth Vader helmet on Megastar Wars Day and we display it to you solely

Might 4th has arrived once more, which means that many firms are appearing off new Megastar Wars-themed products and collectibles. IGN can solely disclose The newest addition to Hasbro’s Black Sequence line of life-size helmets: a Darth Vader helmet in accordance with the long-lasting villain’s look within the upcoming Megastar Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence.

Whilst this is not the primary time Hasbro has introduced creditors a life-size Vader helmet, this new piece is not just a reissue. That is an up to date sculpt designed to be much more correct as noticed within the sequence. It additionally comprises some notable design adjustments that replicate the glance of Vader’s go well with on this previous generation of the Megastar Wars timeline (such because the red-tinted lenses noticed in A New Hope and Rogue One).

Check out this superior (much more superior) helmet within the symbol gallery beneath:

Because the gallery presentations, this helmet isn’t just designed to be placed on, however even will also be separated into a number of items. The interior of the helmet options all the advanced circuitry that helps to keep the Darkish Lord of the Sith alive, or even has a battery-powered noise serve as that recreates Vader’s respiring. If you desire to use the helmet as a show piece, it additionally features a stand.

This helmet used to be published as a part of Hasbro’s Megastar Wars Day livestream. It isn’t to be had for pre-order on the time of this newsletter’s e-newsletter, however will move on sale at Hasbro Pulse and different on-line shops on Might fifth. The helmet is priced at 131.99 euros and its release is scheduled for spring 2023.

That is Hasbro’s newest disclose geared toward creditors of one:1 scale equipment. Not too long ago, Hasbro has tackled one of the maximum iconic guns within the Wonder Cinematic Universe, together with a Mjolnir impressed by means of Thor: Love & Thunder.