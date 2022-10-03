Hasbro reveals the new figures of Star Wars: Andor that we can show exclusively

With no new Star Wars movies on the immediate horizon, Hasbro has been betting big on the various Disney+ series as it continues to expand the Star Wars: The Black Series lineup. That trend continues with the first wave of figures inspired by Star Wars: Andor.

Hasbro gave collectors a first look at the new Andor line during its Pulse Con livestream, and IGN can exclusively reveal the official images Of the four. Take a closer look in the image gallery below:

This wave focuses on the heroes of this surprisingly dark but excellent Star Wars series, including Cassian himself alongside Bix Caleen, Luthen Rael, and Mon Mothma. All are designed in typical Black Series six-inch scale and include various accessories.

These Andor figures are priced at 19.99 euros each and its launch is scheduled for the summer of 2023. All four figures are available for pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse website.

Hasbro’s Pulse Con also gave us a first look at the new Indiana Jones: The Adventure Series line, with the first wave of figures centered around the heroes and villains of Raiders of the Lost Ark.