Watch Haseen Dillruba Film On-line on Netflix: Haseen Dillruba is the approaching Hindi film starring Taapsee Haseen Pannu and Vikrant Massey within the lead roles. The thriller mystery movie used to be directed through Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee repute whilst the tale used to be penned through Kanika Dhillo of Manmarziyaan and Judgemental Hai Kya repute. Watch Haseen Dillruba complete film HD on-line on Netflix. The film slated to be launched on 2 July 2021.