Haseen Dilruba Hindi Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Unlock Date

Watch Haseen Dillruba Film On-line on Netflix: Haseen Dillruba is the newest Hindi film starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey within the lead roles. The thriller mystery movie was once directed through Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee repute whilst the tale was once penned through Kanika Dhillo of Manmarziyaan and Judgemental Hai Kya repute. Watch Haseen Dillruba complete film HD on-line on Netflix. The film was once launched on 2 July 2021.

HASEEN DILLRUBA DOWNLOAD

Haseen Dillruba Film was once produced through Aanand L Rai via his banner Color Yellow Manufacturing in collaboration with Eros Global and Himanshu Sharma. Song composer Amit Trivedi will probably be giving tune for the movie. The makers deliberate a right away OTT unencumber and the streaming rights of the movie have been got through Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba film complete HD on-line on Netflix. you van additionally obtain Haseen Dillruba film on legit site Netflix.

In an interview, Rai said that, “Haseen Dillruba is a homicide thriller inside of a twisted love tale, a style we now have now not explored earlier than. In point of fact taking a look ahead to entertain and interact the target market with this edgy script,”

[su_table]

Director Vinil Mathew Manufacturer Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma Screenplay Vinil Mathew Style Homicide Thriller Tale Kanika Dhillo Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey Song Amit Trivedi Cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi Editor Shweta Venkat Mathew Manufacturing Corporate Color Yellow Manufacturing & Eros Global Unlock date 2 July 2021 Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Forged

Haseen Dillruba Film Trailer

Watch the newest trailer video of Netflix Haseen Dillruba that includes Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Massey,

Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar