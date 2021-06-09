Haseen Dilruba Hindi Film (2021) | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Free up Date

Watch Haseen Dillruba Film On-line on Netflix: Haseen Dillruba is the most recent Hindi film starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey within the lead roles. The thriller mystery movie was once directed through Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee status whilst the tale was once penned through Kanika Dhillo of Manmarziyaan and Judgemental Hai Kya status. Watch Haseen Dillruba complete film HD on-line on Netflix. The film slated to be launched on 2 July 2021.
WATCH HASEEN DILLRUBA ON NETFLIX
Haseen Dillruba Film was once produced through Aanand L Rai via his banner Color Yellow Manufacturing in collaboration with Eros Global and Himanshu Sharma. Tune composer Amit Trivedi might be giving song for the movie. The makers deliberate an immediate OTT free up and the streaming rights of the movie have been bought through Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba film complete HD on-line on Netflix.
In an interview, Rai mentioned that, “Haseen Dillruba is a homicide thriller inside of a twisted love tale, a style now we have now not explored earlier than. Truly having a look ahead to entertain and have interaction the target audience with this edgy script,”
Click on right here to grasp Upcoming Bollywood Motion pictures
Director
Vinil Mathew
Manufacturer
Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma
Screenplay
Vinil Mathew
Style
Homicide Thriller
Tale
Kanika Dhillo
Starring
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey
Tune
Amit Trivedi
Cinematographer
Jaya Krishna Gummadi
Editor
Shweta Venkat Mathew
Manufacturing Corporate
Color Yellow Manufacturing & Eros Global
Free up date
2 July 2021
Language
Hindi
Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Solid
Taapsee Pannu
Vikrant Massey
Harshvardhan Rane
Hansika Motwani
Aditya Srivastava
Haseen Dillruba Film Trailer
Watch the most recent teaser video of Netflix Haseen Dillruba that includes Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Massey,
Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Songs
But to get launched
For Extra Hindi Film Information, Click on right here.
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.