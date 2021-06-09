Haseen Dilruba Hindi Film (2021) | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Free up Date

Watch Haseen Dillruba Film On-line on Netflix: Haseen Dillruba is the most recent Hindi film starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey within the lead roles. The thriller mystery movie was once directed through Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee status whilst the tale was once penned through Kanika Dhillo of Manmarziyaan and Judgemental Hai Kya status. Watch Haseen Dillruba complete film HD on-line on Netflix. The film slated to be launched on 2 July 2021.

WATCH HASEEN DILLRUBA ON NETFLIX

Haseen Dillruba Film was once produced through Aanand L Rai via his banner Color Yellow Manufacturing in collaboration with Eros Global and Himanshu Sharma. Tune composer Amit Trivedi might be giving song for the movie. The makers deliberate an immediate OTT free up and the streaming rights of the movie have been bought through Netflix. Watch Haseen Dilruba film complete HD on-line on Netflix.

In an interview, Rai mentioned that, “Haseen Dillruba is a homicide thriller inside of a twisted love tale, a style now we have now not explored earlier than. Truly having a look ahead to entertain and have interaction the target audience with this edgy script,”

Director

Vinil Mathew

Manufacturer

Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma

Screenplay

Vinil Mathew

Style

Homicide Thriller

Tale

Kanika Dhillo

Starring

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey

Tune

Amit Trivedi

Cinematographer

Jaya Krishna Gummadi

Editor

Shweta Venkat Mathew

Manufacturing Corporate

Color Yellow Manufacturing & Eros Global

Free up date

2 July 2021

Language

Hindi

Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Solid

Taapsee Pannu

Vikrant Massey

Harshvardhan Rane

Hansika Motwani

Aditya Srivastava

Haseen Dillruba Film Trailer

Watch the most recent teaser video of Netflix Haseen Dillruba that includes Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Massey,

Haseen Dillruba Hindi Film Songs

But to get launched

