Hate NFTs? Now in DOOM you can fight against this kind of images thanks to a curious mod

With the rise of NFT proposals in the video game world, satirical ideas have not been slow to appear.

NFT here, NFT there … You are probably up to your hat to hear these acronyms, since they have already entered the universe of video games with the most disparate results. Because, on the one hand, we have Peter Molyneux making millions with his latest game and, on the other, we see that STALKER 2 has dispensed with his initial idea with the NFTs. In this dance between optimistic companies and users who reject this practice, there are already players who they take it as satire.

This is the case of a mod for DOOM in which we do not fight against the hordes of demons that we are used to, but we face the monkeys of Bored Ape Yacht Club with a photografic camera, one of the most constant jokes in this area of ​​the Internet.

For those who are not familiar with this brand, it is a collection of images of apes that are frequently sold as NFT to exorbitant prices. As their acquisition does not prevent these monkeys from continuing to swarm the network, there are users who make fun of buyers by saving the images using the recurring right click of the mouse. And here we have the satirical cocktail of the mod, where we do photographs of some NFT that have already been sold to other people.

After all, the inclusion of NFTs in video games not liked too much to the gaming community. Proof of this are cases such as the Ubisoft video that has received a significant avalanche of dislikes or Xbox statements about NFT games. Be that as it may, you always have the option to inform yourself starting with our article in which we describe the particularities of this term, its realities and its dangers.

More about: Doom, Mod and NFT.