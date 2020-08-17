Hate speech controversy: Facebook’s top officer Aankhi Das received threats to kill her, complaint lodged in Delhi cyber cell

New Delhi: After the Facebook Hate Speech row, the policy director of India and Asia, the biggest social media site, is being threatened to kill it. Distressed by the threats, Ankhi Das has filed a complaint in the cyber cell of Delhi Police. Also Read – Facebook and YouTube told the court – Government can ban access of AIMIM supporter if ordered

Facebook's South Asia Public Policy Director Ankhi Das has lodged a complaint against several people in the cyber cell unit of Delhi Police, who were allegedly threatening to kill them through online posts and content. Das has come into the limelight after an article was published in the Wall Street Journal on August 14 alleging that Facebook favored the ruling BJP in India on its social media platform.

Delhi Police said that the FIR has the names of five people, including a woman, who are active on Twitter. Facebook profiles of two people identified as Himanshu Deshmukh and Avesh Tiwari have been mentioned. This FIR has been registered under Section 354A, 499/500, 506, 507, 509 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable provisions of the law.

49-year-old Das, a resident of the posh South Delhi region, seen as one of the very influential MNC executives in Lutyens’ Delhi, has said in his FIR, “From the evening of 14 August 2020, I have been violent to my life and body Threats are being received. I am extremely upset with the threats from the accused persons. The content, including my picture, is obviously a threat to my life and body. I fear for the safety of myself and my family members. ” He has stated in his complaint that “The contents of a news article are spoiling my reputation and I am getting threats.”

Das is the Director of Public Policy at Facebook. He has indicated that many people, along with a particular political party, have targeted (targeted) him after an article published in the WSJ. The FIR stated, “The accused have deliberately convicted me due to their political affiliation and are now engaging in online and offline misconduct. I am being criminally threatened. “

Das has also accused him of making lewd comments sexually. He has said that this is being done to damage his reputation and discredit him. She stated in her complaint, “Since my photographs and details are being shared publicly by criminals, I am constantly subject to fear and intimidation, especially as a woman.”

It is worth noting that amid the controversy over social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology will investigate Facebook to find information on manipulation of hate content. Committee Chairman Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Technology will definitely want to hear about these reports from Facebook and what they propose to do about hate speech in India.”

