Hate speech in Haridwar’s ‘Dharma Sansad’: Priyanka Gandhi mentioned – it’s going to be dangerous if those that incite violence are left

Hate speech in Dharma Sansad: Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi) Haridwar (Haridwar) I've reacted sharply to the dislike speeches given in 'Dharma Sansad'. Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that strict motion will have to be taken in opposition to the ones inciting violence. Such acts are violative of the charter and regulation. Reacting sharply to Haridwar's speeches, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned, "Strict motion will have to be taken in opposition to those that incite hatred and violence like this." Even after giving a choice to assassinate the previous top minister and committing violence in opposition to other people from other communities, simply break out."

Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that such acts are a contravention of the Charter and the regulation. Leaders of a number of opposition events, together with Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), condemned the development arranged in Haridwar, calling it a "hate speech conference" and demanded strict motion in opposition to the ones interested in it. Allow us to tell that 'Dharma Sansad' was once arranged via Yeti Narisamhanand Giri of Juna Akhara at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from 17 to twenty December. Police are probing Giri for making hate speeches and swearing to salary struggle in opposition to Muslims and inciting violence.

On this regard, All India Trinamool Congress nationwide spokesperson Saket Gokhale additionally criticized the alleged speech and demanded motion in opposition to the organizers and audio system of 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar, the place "hate speeches" have been allegedly made in opposition to Muslims. ' Given. He has additionally lodged a criticism on this regard at Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.