HA:TFELT Reveals She’s Writing A Wedding Song For Hyerim, Talks About What Makes Her Glad, And More

HA:TFELT held her on-line e book discuss present “Zoom In” on Could 1 to have a good time the discharge of her restricted version storybook “1719,” the place she talked about her album, storybook, and extra.

The primary query she obtained was which track from the album she has essentially the most affection for and HA:TFELT selected “three Minutes.” She defined, “I didn’t suppose it might get a variety of love. Nevertheless it’s a method I actually like and I feel I sound fairly good in it, in order that’s why I maintain a variety of affection for it.”

When requested by a fan if she had life recommendation to share, HA:TFELT was candid however comforting as she stated, “I don’t suppose there’s one set reply for everybody. Some folks can overcome issues with out a lot thought, whereas others favor to essentially suppose issues by means of earlier than coming to a decision. In my case, I type by means of issues by writing and making music. What’s most necessary is that all the pieces involves an finish ultimately. Even when tough occasions really feel so lengthy, they’ll go, so I feel it’s good to have the thought ‘This too shall go’ in your thoughts.”

HA:TFELT additionally talked about her storybook and stated, “I wished to make an album that you just maintain reaching for. To be trustworthy, even I don’t return and open CD albums that a lot, so I believed a e book format can be good and I turned actually trustworthy in my writings. I discovered it laborious to decorate or conceal issues. There have been issues I left in and issues I ended up leaving out, and I obtained assist from lots of people. I used to be capable of launch this as a result of folks had been so supportive of me.” She additionally shared that she wish to try to write a thriller thriller novel, revealing that she already had 12 characters in thoughts and it might more than likely be R-rated.

On when she is happiest, HA:TFELT selected when she’s engaged on new music. She defined, “I’m going by means of a variety of complicated feelings when engaged on an album. However as soon as I stand on stage and meet with my followers, I really feel joyful.” When requested what retains her grounded and balanced, she selected her pets and stated, “They’re so treasured to me. The identical goes for music. In my most tough occasions, music has been like a toddler to me. Music is what helped me maintain on by means of laborious occasions. If anybody is having a troublesome time proper now, fairly than attempting to do one thing massive, I like to recommend discovering small issues for your self to take pleasure in.”

HA:TFELT additionally talked about Hyerim, who introduced on Could 1 that she can be getting married to her boyfriend Shin Min Chul. HA:TFELT stated, “Really, they requested if I might sing at their marriage ceremony. I wish to write a brand new track and carry out one thing unique, so I’m deep in thought nowadays.”

Supply (1)