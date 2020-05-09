HA:TFELT Talks About Her Upcoming Album, Shares Mindset On Speaking Out

In a current interview with MK Sports activities, HA:TFELT (Yeeun) talked about discovering her identification as an artist, her upcoming album, and extra.

She stated, “Marvel Women is one a part of me, and HA:TFELT is me. The route that I’m pursuing as HA:TFELT is authenticity. As Marvel Women, our focus was on our picture, and our look and idea. My music as HA:TFELT is extra story-based.”

Alongside together with her upcoming album, HA:TFELT is releasing a storybook. She stated, “It’s one thing our company CEO introduced as much as me a number of occasions.”

“I puzzled after I would have time to write down one thing for the storybook, since even making music was a giant job. However I ended up doing it. There’s not lots of writing, however for the reason that songs have a topic, the writing flowed.”

She added that Amoeba Tradition was a giant assist by all the things. “It’s a studio album with 14 tracks and lots of music movies, so it might’ve been troublesome, however my company supported and inspired me.”

Speaking concerning the evolution of her music alongside together with her private mind-set, she stated, “I advised folks in 2017 that I’d be releasing a studio album, and I used to be requested loads by followers about it. As a result of it’s my first studio album, I needed it to have a definite fashion, however in 2017, I had lots of darkish songs. I didn’t actually have route.”

“In 2018, I wasn’t capable of create something, so I took a while to obtain counseling and spent the yr residing as not an artist, however Yeeun. Come 2019, I had extra issues discovered, and making music was lots of enjoyable once more. I grew to become much more wholesome.”

On varied statements she’s posted on social media, she stated, “Ever since I used to be younger, if I needed to say one thing, I needed to say it. It’s additionally written in my guide, however I’ve created a rule the place after I get indignant, I’ll attempt to let it go 3 times. If I nonetheless should say one thing, I’ll say it. I’ll maintain again 3 times and say one thing on the fourth, and I’ve determined that at that time, one thing must be stated. I imagine that criticism is a passing factor, and if I’m going to remorse one thing whether or not I take motion or not, I’ll take motion.”

At present, she’s most excited about COVID-19. “I believe I do a search on it 20 occasions a day. I’ll search for information probably the most, which I get pleasure from watching. I actually like ‘Unanswered Questions,’ and if not that, I tune in to ‘Relationship Interference’ (literal title) each week. When COVID-19 is over, the very first thing I wish to do is log on.”

