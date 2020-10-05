Hathras: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Rakhi Birla threw ink, shouted slogans of ‘PFI brokers go back’

new Delhi: Ink was thrown on Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Rakhi Birla who visited the family of the victim regarding the Hathras gang rape case. An unknown person threw ink at Sanjay Singh. The ink-throwing slogan kept saying that PFI brokers go back. People associated with Aam Aadmi Party caught the man. The police took him into custody. Also Read – MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Rakhi Birla, furious over throwing ink, told IPS – You can get murders wearing uniform

Today, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reached Hathras. He was with the Aam Aadmi Party’s delegation. Among them was MLA Rakhi Birla, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal of Delhi. After meeting the family members of the gang rape victim, Sanjay Singh was standing near his car and talking to some people. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Yogi said- significant reduction in crimes against women in UP, Opposition wants to riot

#WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN Also Read – Hathras scandal: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, en route, face-to-face Savarna Samaj and SP workers; Police lathi charge – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020

During this time a man suddenly came and poured ink on Sanjay Singh. People caught the person. The man was shouting slogans continuously. The police has taken the person into custody. Let us know that the leaders of opposition parties are constantly reaching out to meet the family members of the gang rape victim. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi had reached. There was a lot of uproar about this. A case has been filed against Rahul and Priyanka under various sections. A similar case has been registered against Chandrashekhar Azad of Bhima Army.