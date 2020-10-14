Hathras: Another tragedy in Hathras of UP – now a relative raped by a 4-year-old innocent

Hathras News: Another shocking incident has come from Hathras (Uttar Pradesh). A 4-year-old girl is raped in Hathras’s sister-in-law. The young man who is accused of rape is being said to be a relative of the girl. News agency ANI quoted Circle Officer Ruchi Gupta as saying that the accused has been arrested. Also Read – Hathras Case: CBI team reached Hathras victim’s village for investigation, team also reached crime scene

Hathras: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Sasni area. Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer, says, "The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered." (13.11)

The incident comes a month after a 19-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Hathras. After this, he was taken to a hospital in Aligarh, but was referred to Delhi for better medical facilities. Where he died during treatment. There is anger in the whole country after the death. The Yogi government is also on target regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation reached the village on Tuesday to investigate the case of alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit community woman in Hathras. The team visited the spot where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped on 14 September. Officials gave this information. The team called the deceased’s brother and asked him to identify the place and directed the local police to cordon the crime scene.

On the other hand, during the hearing of the case in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, the court said, ‘The victim was entitled to cremation at least according to religious customs.’ Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday after hearing its order Said that no one should be involved in an attempt to violate the character of the victim, just as the accused should not be convicted before a fair trial.

