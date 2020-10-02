Hathras case: 50 whips should be applied to the Dramebaaz leaders, kill the accused on the spot bullet, know who said…

Hathras Case: After the incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, the anger of the entire country has erupted. At the same time, Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice-president of All India Hindu Mahasabha in Meerut has also expressed displeasure and described Hathras case as heinous. Pandit Ashok Sharma said that 50-50 whips should be applied to the drummer politicians. He said that an unfortunate incident has happened with the child in Hathras. Such accused should be shot on the spot. Also Read – Husband flees into the room and senses, three innocent daughters were hanging from the noose with his wife

Along with this, he said that fifty-five Kodas should be killed in Noida for drummer Rajinitivis who took photographs. Pandit Ashok Sharma said in a terse tone that politicians who endanger law and order should be killed by fifty whips and such drama parties should be seized.

Pandit Ashok Sharma took the name and said that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are doing drama. If they were to go to Hathras to meet the victims, then a delegation should be sent, not to go to Noida and lie down.

Let us know that after the incident in Hathras, people’s displeasure is being seen all over the country. The resentment of the people is also being seen on the UP Police. People are questioning the working style of the police, while the police is also busy in giving its cleaning. Although Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement regarding the safety of daughters. But people’s anger is not diminishing.

At the same time, opposition parties are attacking the Yogi government of UP and are constantly attacking them. Congress has surrounded the state government on this issue. On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi went to Hathras and were lathi-charged. Later, he went and met the victim’s family.