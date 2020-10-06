Hathras case: BJP leader said – Those who commit rape should be impotent, private part should also be cut.

new Delhi: After the atrocities and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition has been continuously opposing the incident and targeting the government. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Raja Bundela has said that after such an incident, strict punishment should be given to the accused. Also Read – Kashmir: Terrorist attack on BJP leader, death of personal bodyguard, one attacker also killed

Raja Bundela, vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Bundelkhand Development Board and president of the BJP National Working Committee, said that in the country where Nari Shakti is considered as Durga and mother Saraswati as Lakshmi, what greater misfortune is there than such an act in that country Could? He said that those who do such acts should be impotent. Also, the genitals of such people should also be cut so that they can never do such disgusting work.

Explain that SDM, Police Officer, ADG and 5 police personnel were also suspended in the case. On June 14, a Dalit girl was raped in a village in Hathras. In this case of gang rape, the police has announced for four walls. The victim of the Hathras case died in Delhi. After this, the corpse of a Dalit girl was burnt. The CBI is investigating the case.