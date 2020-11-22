Hathras case: CBI team carrying four accused for Gujarat for polygraph, brain mapping test

Hathras case latest news updates: Taking a big step in the Hathras case, the CBI team has taken the four accused to Gujarat. Aligarh jail superintendent said that four people accused in the Hathras case were taken to Gandhinagar in Gujarat by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday. Also Read – Shekhar Suman questioned the CBI in Sushant case, said – don’t forget the meaning of silence, why didn’t the update come?

The CBI officer has taken the accused from Aligarh Jail to Gujarat for brain mapping test as well as their polygraph test. Explain that the Supreme Court had directed that the investigation of the case related to the alleged gang rape and subsequent death of a Dalit girl in Hathras will be monitored by the Allahabad High Court. The CBI is investigating this case. In its decision, the Supreme Court had said that all aspects related to the investigation will be monitored by the Allahabad High Court. This includes the safety of the victim's family, statements of witnesses.

The alleged mass rape and death of a Dalit girl in a village in Hathras district on 14 September attracted the attention of the entire nation.